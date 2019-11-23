R. Kelly's Reported Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against Him

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly's reported former live-in girlfriends, is speaking out about his alleged controlling behavior, as the singer remains in a Chicago prison awaiting trial on charges that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him.

Kelly, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which came after new accusations were made against him in a Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. His trial is due to begin in May he could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

In 2017, BuzzFeed News reported that Kelly was holding women hostage in a "cult." Savage, believed to one of the alleged "captives," then told TMZ, "I'm in a happy place with my life. I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that." On CBS This Morning in March, she also dismissed her family's claim that Kelly had brainwashed her. And she and another alleged girlfriend both supported the singer at court hearings.

But now, Savage has changed her stance.

"I have Partnered up with @Patreon where I will post daily chapters of my story," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others. ‪This story is 18+ and only for mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember."