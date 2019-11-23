Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Show Major PDA While Vacationing in Miami

Backgrid
These two lovebirds aren't shying away from showing some PDA.
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerberwere spotted together enjoying a relaxing trip in Miami, Florida and showing off major PDA poolside and beachside. The 18-year-old model and the Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted at the beach on Friday laying by the beach and the couple was also pictured sharing a couple of kisses.
During their beach day on Friday, the 26-year-old could be seen wearing green swimming trunks while his girlfriend wore a snake print two-piece bathing suit.
Their vacation getaway comes days after the two attended a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall, where the couple was spotted kissing during the show.
According to an E! News source, during the concert, "Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight. The two shared a long kiss but appeared embarrassed when the crowd began to take notice of them."
However, from the looks of their Miami vacay, these two are ready to put their romance on display for the world to see.
According to an E! News source, the couple is in Miami for his friend's wedding. "They spent the afternoon on the beach at Faena with a big group of friends. They both seemed very happy to be out in the sun and enjoying the beautiful weather."
On Saturday, the couple was also seen hanging out by the pool in Miami and things seemingly continued to get hot and heavy.
According to the source, Kaia seemed head-over-heels for Davidson. "At one point, Pete came over and leaned in to give Kaia a kiss [and] she got a big smile on her face."
The couple can be seen laying poolside with Gerber donning a blue button-up blouse over her strappy two-piece bathing suit while Davidson is keeping in casual wearing a T-shirt and black swimming trunks.
The two were pictured reaching across their lounge chairs to wrap their arms around each other to kiss.
It was evident the couple could not get enough of each other with other pictures showing the two in the pool with Gerber on top of Davidson as he carried her in the water.
Davidson and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in October quickly after he split with Margaret Qualley. According to sources, the couple called it quits after dating for over a month.
About a week after, the comedian was seen having dinner with Gerber in New York City. They finally made their romance official when they stepped out in upstate New York holding hands.
A source told E! News, "They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently. They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October."
In a recent interview with PAPER magazine, Davidson opened up about the type of partner he is when he's in a relationship.
"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try to go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do?" Davidson said. "If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."
