Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union Exit America’s Got Talent

There's been yet another casting shakeup at America's Got Talent.

Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union are exiting the NBC competition after one season, the network confirmed to Variety on Friday evening. Veteran judges Simon Cowell, who is also an executive producer, and Howie Mandel are expected to return to the show for its 15th season in 2020, as is host Terry Crews, the outlet reported.

Hough, a former Dancing With the Stars dance pro and guest judge, and Union had both joined the America's Got Talent judges' panel earlier this year, replacing Mel B and Heidi Klum. The actresses have not commented on the casting shakeup, the latest of several made to the series since its 2006 debut.

Both Hough and Union are currently busy with other projects; Hough can be seen next on the new Netflix series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, playing Jolene, while Union stars with Jessica Alba in the Bad Boys reboot series L.A.'s Finest, which debuted earlier this year.