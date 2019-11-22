Ciara Reveals How Russell Wilson Is Being the ''Best Supporter'' Before Hosting the 2019 AMAs

It takes a village!

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been couple goals for many years now. The music superstar and her NFL hubby are always at the sidelines of each others big events supporting one another through thick and thin, and Ciara's hosting gig at the 2019 American Music Awards is no different. Russell has been the best support, and she told E! News exactly how he's helped her prepare for the big night.

"He is the best. He always has the right words. He is also really good at doing this kind of stuff himself, so I feel like I get inspired when I see him in his element and his zone and doing things like this," she shared about her husband. "I also learn some cool things from him. I will be like ‘oh I like how he did that'. He does everything. He is the best supporter. My kids, my family. They are there for me and that makes me feel good, calm and comforted. They make me feel sure of myself and their love is a huge contribution to that."