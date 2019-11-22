Prince Andrew Is Forced Out of Buckingham Palace and Resigns From His Own Charity

Prince Andrew continues to experience the fallout from his disconcerting BBC interview, in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to The Times, the Duke of York has been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace.
The offices formerly housed his private charity group Pitch, which he will continue to work for. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace says that they are aware there are rumors of his resignation but they state: "The Duke will continue to work on Pitch and will look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties, and outside of Buckingham Palace. We recognize there will be a period of time while this transition takes place."
But it appears that his tarnished reputation left Andrew with little choice but to step back from any leadership roles, private or public. In the aftermath of his interview, many charities and organizations have made concerted efforts to distance themselves from the Duke of York, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, of which Andrew was a patron.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's announcement that it was cutting ties with him then led to the Duke voluntarily resigning from a number of other organizations, including the English National Ballet.
While Prince Andrew's relationship with the public appears to be beyond repair, his family is sticking by his side. As news of his resignation and departure from the Palace were revealed, the Prince and Queen Elizabeth II were spotted horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is publicly supporting her ex-husband, a move their daughters Princess Beatriceand Princess Eugenie have yet to do. The Duchess said on Instagram ahead of his failed interview, "I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth."
It must be noted that while the Duke is stepping down from royal duties, he's not relinquished his titles and he will continue to earn an income from the Queen's Privy Purse.
E! News has reached out to the palace for comment.