Ciara Teases Taylor Swift's "Amazing" 2019 American Music Awards Performance

Ciara, host of the 2019 American Music Awards, is just as excited as many of you are to watch Taylor Swift take the stage at Sunday's show.

The latter singer is set to give a musical performance and will also be honored with the Artist of the Decade award at the ceremony. Swift last performed at the annual event last year.

"It is going to be amazing," Ciara said about the star's upcoming performance at the 2019 AMAs. "I wish I could tell you. I think anytime she gets on the stage it is great energy. She is so fierce and committed to her craft and creativity and its going to be nonstop entertainment."

"She is just brilliant," she continued. "She is not only a performer, she is an incredible songwriter. She is pioneered the way for a lot of artists with her bravery and her willingness to speak up when she believes in something. There is nothing better than having a voice and knowing your voice and knowing who you are, and she does that."