Ciara Teases Taylor Swift's "Amazing" 2019 American Music Awards Performance

Ciara, host of the 2019 American Music Awards, is just as excited as many of you are to watch Taylor Swift take the stage at Sunday's show.
The latter singer is set to give a musical performance and will also be honored with the Artist of the Decade award at the ceremony. Swift last performed at the annual event last year.
"It is going to be amazing," Ciara said about the star's upcoming performance at the 2019 AMAs. "I wish I could tell you. I think anytime she gets on the stage it is great energy. She is so fierce and committed to her craft and creativity and its going to be nonstop entertainment."
"She is just brilliant," she continued. "She is not only a performer, she is an incredible songwriter. She is pioneered the way for a lot of artists with her bravery and her willingness to speak up when she believes in something. There is nothing better than having a voice and knowing your voice and knowing who you are, and she does that."
Swift's upcoming AMAs performance will come more than a week after she claimed that Scooter Braun, who earlier this year bought the masters of her first six albums along with Big Machine Records, and the company's founder Scott Borchetta refused to grant her permission to perform her old songs on TV. They have denied this.
Braun recently said on social media that since she made her public statement, there have been numerous death threats directed at his family.
"Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this," he wrote. "I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone's safety."
"While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorneys four days ago of these ongoing threats, I'm still hopeful we can fix this," he added. "I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this."
The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
