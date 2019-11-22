Aaron Carter Says He Wants to "Stay Away" From His Family After Nick Carter Is Granted Restraining Order

Aaron Carter is spending some time away from his family amid the recent drama.

The 31-year-old singer spoke out about this decision in an Instagram post on Friday.

The "I Want Candy" crooner told his followers he was enjoying a little "vacation time" and planning on skiing by himself.

"Basically, after everything that's happened with the court stuff and everything, you know, I just want to stay away from my family for a while," he said in a video message.

He then expressed his desire to "find a beautiful wife one day" and start a family of his own.

He also asked "all the people out there that are targeting me to stop this campaign and whatever it is that you're doing to smear me because my future kids are going to see that one day."

Alongside the video, Aaron also issued a lengthy statement.

"Good morning world and All my LMG," he captioned the footage. " I just wanted to make a statement, and let you know that I would never want to hurt anyone my family and being a silence breaker has been a very difficult task but something I just want to see people who have done wrong apologize for."