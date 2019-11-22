Aaron Carter Says He Wants to "Stay Away" From His Family After Nick Carter Is Granted Restraining Order

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 11:32 AM
Aaron Carter is spending some time away from his family amid the recent drama.
The 31-year-old singer spoke out about this decision in an Instagram post on Friday.
The "I Want Candy" crooner told his followers he was enjoying a little "vacation time" and planning to go skiing by himself.
"Basically, after everything that's happened with the court stuff and everything, you know, I just want to stay away from my family for a while," he said in a video message.
He then expressed his desire to "find a beautiful wife one day" and start a family of his own.
He also asked "all the people out there that are targeting me to stop this campaign and whatever it is that you're doing to smear me because my future kids are going to see that one day."
Alongside the video, Aaron also issued a lengthy statement.
"Good morning world and All my LMG," he captioned the footage. " I just wanted to make a statement, and let you know that I would never want to hurt anyone my family and being a silence breaker has been a very difficult task but something I just want to see people who have done wrong apologize for."
In addition, the child star reiterated "I am who I am."
"I'm good to people, " he added. "I'll get back, and I really love making music. To everyone who didn't believe in me and then I thought back against when they took it advantage of me when I did start to succeed again in the last couple of years I forgive you too. I just ask that you do the right thing and let me live my life and stop with the smear campaign because my children are going to see this one day and I'm trying to better myself every day with my sobriety my mind my body and my soul taking care of myself going to the doctors and people always say I have to ignore proving myself but there's a reason why I do and that's to show you who I really am."
Aaron's getaway came just a few days after his brother, Nick Carter, was granted a one-year restraining order against him. This order was separate from the one a judge granted to Nick and their sister Angel Carter earlier this week. The latter order prohibits Aaron from contacting Angel, Nick and their respective families for a year. It also prohibits the "Aaron's Party" star from owning any firearms and requires him to surrender any firearms that are in his possession.
"I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women."
Nick has denied Melissa Schuman's rape allegation, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated it would not investigate an anonymous sexual assault claim brought against Nick due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
In Angel's initial restraining order filing, which was submitted in September, she alleged Aaron "threatened the lives" of her, her husband Corey Conrad and their 8-month-old baby girl during a phone call that month. Aaron allegedly said, "I have people that would come and harm you."
As for Nick's filing, he alleged Aaron "harbors thoughts and intentions of killing" the Backstreet Boys star's then-pregnant wife Lauren Kitt and their child. The two welcomed a baby girl in October.
Aaron tweeted he was "astounded at the accusations being made against me" and that he doesn't "wish harm to anyone, especially my family."
He also claimed he wished his family the best.
It certainly hasn't been the easiest time for Aaron. Earlier this month he was hospitalized after being "exhausted from a hectic schedule."
