Whitney Cummings Is More Worried About Her Inspirational Quotes Leaking Than Her Nudes

Whitney Cummings

A word to the wise! 

In August, comedienne Whitney Cummings faced a major dilemma when a blackmailer threatened to release a nude photo of her in exchange for money. Instead of succumbing to the threat, Whitney instead decided to release the photo herself in an attempt to take back her power. While the event was clearly jarring for the star, she sat down with Kelly Clarkson on her new talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show to explain why she was glad it was her nudes and not her embarrassing screenshots. 

"I had a nude photo leak," she shared. "First of all, let me just tell you something, it wasn't that bad." Kelly agreed that it couldn't possibly have been that bad, saying, "First of all, if I had your body I'd almost leak it myself." 

After being caught off guard with the hilarious comment, Whitney shared why she's just glad it was only the nudes. "I have to say, I was actually way more embarrassed by all the screen grabs of inspirational quotes that I had in my phone," she joked with the host. "I was like, 'Please don't release those.'" 

She joked that the incident occurred because "weed is now legal in California," and she was a little high when she was posting the Instagram story that accidentally revealed her boob. 

"I'm not giving you my money. I've worked too hard," Whitney revealed about her decision not to use money to make the problem go away. She also joked about getting a boob job and not being ashamed of her body. "I've payed good money for these. I'm proud of them," she said. 

"I was annoyed because I was like, there's better nude photos of me," she joked around. "I'm in the bathtub and I look like I'm having a home birth." 

Kelly commended her on taking charge of her life and not letting the bullies get her down. "I just took the bargaining chip off the table," she shared. "The only thing I knew how to do. I was just like I'm just gonna post it myself." 

Let that stand as a lesson to all—don't mess with Whitney! 

