Kacey Musgraves, Harry Styles and More of This Week's Must-See Transformations

We'll never eat a Sara Lee baked good the same way again.

No, that was not what we expected to be the main takeaway when we tuned in to watch Harry Styles' make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, but here we are and we couldn't be more delighted by this surprising turn of events. Harry, an established singer and arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet, revealed a new talent during the NBC sketch series' Nov. 16 outing, but he wasn't the only celebrity to undergo a bit of a transformation this week.

While a transformation doesn't always have to be of the physical variety (See: Robert Pattinson becoming "Bobby" thanks to Jennifer Lopez), Kacey Musgraves did debut a bangin' and headline-making new look earlier this week, and a Bravo reality star unveiled an alter-ego we're kind of obsessed with at BravoCon and hoping to see pop up to stir up some drama on Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season.