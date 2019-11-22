Look Back on Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Epic Love Story

There were no sparks between Frozen 2's Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard the first time they met.

But weeks later, amid a shared love of Detroit hockey, the two started to click. And the rest is history.

Bell, 39, and Shepard, 44, have been together for over a decade and wed in 2013. They share two daughters. Bell and Shepard met in 2007 at a mutual friend's small sushi birthday dinner. They both came with some baggage.

"I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship like two months prior [with ex-fiancé Kevin Mann] and in retrospect, I realized [Shepard] had just gotten out of a long relationship," Bell said on NBC's Sunday Today. "We were sitting at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, 'This guy can ta-alk!' And then I didn't know who he was...maybe one of the guys from Jackass or something."

"There were no sparks whatsoever," she later added. "None."