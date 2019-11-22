John Legend Gives the Final Say On Whether Cargo Shorts Are Sexy

Are cargo shorts the sexiest shorts alive? Just ask John Legend!

On Friday, the EGOT winner sat down with TODAY and played a round of "Sexy or Not," where he revealed his stance on several not-so sexy items. First up, the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive set the record straight on whether or not cargo shorts could be considered sexy.

"Not sexy," he confidently declared. Next, he weighed in on karaoke. "Karaoke?" he pondered. "Nah, I'm not a huge fan. Though the "All of Me" singer deemed yawning not sexy, his opinion differed towards taking naps. "You know I love a nap," he said. When it came to applying lipstick at the dinner table, John said, "Um, I don't mind it, but I don't think it's particularly sexy, though." Then, without any hesitation, he declared minivans not sexy.

So, where does the A Legendary Christmas singer stand on holiday music. We'll give you a guess… "Very sexy!" he exclaimed.