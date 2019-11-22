The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Crossover Trailer Will Leave You Shook

Would it be a Grey's Anatomy fall finale without a cliffhanger? Of course not. And when the long-running ABC medical drama returns in 2020 it's bringing along spinoff Station 19 for a big, life-threatening crossover.

In the Thursday, Nov. 21 episode, the interns were all hanging at Joe's Bar, as were some Station 19 characters, when a car came barreling through the bar's wall. See the aftermath in the photos below.

"No one is dying," Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who was in the bar, promises an injured party in the clip below.

"Get my husband out of there!" Bailey (Chandra Wilson) screams about Ben Warren (Jason George), who was also in the bar.