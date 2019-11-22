Harry Styles Explains Why He Didn't Experiment With Drugs Until After One Direction Split

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 6:46 AM
It's been four years since One Direction announced its "hiatus."
On Friday's episode of New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Harry Styles looked back at his time in the group and the standards he set for himself.
"When I was in the band, it was like, to me, it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, 'I'm not going to be the one who f--ks it up,'" the 25-year-old singer—who was in the band with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik—recalled. "So I was like, 'Now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that's what you do with your friends. And I was like, 'I'm not going to be the guy who f--king messes it up.' So, I was like, 'I'm not going to do any of that stuff.'"
However, the "Sign of the Times" star suggested everything changed after he ventured off on his own.
"Making this record felt like—I just felt, so much, like, so much more joyous," Styles continued. "And I was with my friends and we were in Malibu...I felt so safe. It was like, 'I want to take some mushrooms? I'm going to take some—like now is the time to have fun. Like, we're in Malibu, 24. I'm also in music."
This wasn't the first time Styles had talked about doing mushrooms. He also opened up about the topic during an interview with Rolling Stone.
"Ah, yes. Did a lot of mushrooms in here," he said after heading to Malibu's Shangri-La studios, where he made his new album Fine Line. In fact, the celebrity suggested the psychedelics played a part in his creative process.
"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine," he told the magazine. "We'd just turn the speakers into the yard."
However, there was a time he actually bit off the tip of his tongue.
"So, I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth," he said. "So many fond memories, this place."
Styles also talked to Lowe about how he started writing the album, which is set to be released Dec. 13.
"When I start making an album, I don't feel like, 'Oh, I'm making an album. I'm going to put that [out] in December of next year. It feels like I just start writing some songs."
.@Harry_Styles’ #FINELINE is out December 13th. He joins @zanelowe on #NewMusicDaily Friday to talk about his new album.— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 22, 2019
Listen: 9AM LA / 12PM NYC / 5PM LDN. https://t.co/wuzCW1lD18 pic.twitter.com/YBVM1UQP6N
