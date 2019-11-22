Taylor Kitsch's Movie Was Almost Ruined By a Drunk, Vomiting Woman

Things got a little messy for Taylor Kitsch while he was filming 21 Bridges.

During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Friday Night Lights alum shared a hilarious on-set story from his upcoming action flick, in which he plays the villain opposite Chadwick Boseman.

To start things off, the Waco star explained that most of 21 Bridges was filmed at night. As he said, "Shooting nights, I don't wish that on anyone." The night shoots in New York City, Kitsch noted, were exhausting due to the grueling hours. And because of the time of night they were filming in, they had another hurdle to get over: drunk people leaving bars.

As the True Detective star revealed, "The bars are closed around 2 or 3 in the morning, and we're outside doing a big shoot-out in the movie. We looked over, and it was, like, around 3. And there's a few women, couple guys and they're arguing. You have to block the streets, obviously, and it's public area, so they're right at the border of where the blockade is."