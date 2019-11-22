Taylor Kitsch's Movie Was Almost Ruined By a Drunk, Vomiting Woman

YouTube
by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 5:09 AM
YouTube
Things got a little messy for Taylor Kitsch while he was filming 21 Bridges.
During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Friday Night Lights alum shared a hilarious on-set story from his upcoming action flick, in which he plays the villain opposite Chadwick Boseman.
To start things off, the Waco star explained that most of 21 Bridges was filmed at night. As he said, "Shooting nights, I don't wish that on anyone." The night shoots in New York City, Kitsch noted, were exhausting due to the grueling hours. And because of the time of night they were filming in, they had another hurdle to get over: drunk people leaving bars.
As the True Detective star revealed, "The bars are closed around 2 or 3 in the morning, and we're outside doing a big shoot-out in the movie. We looked over, and it was, like, around 3. And there's a few women, couple guys and they're arguing. You have to block the streets, obviously, and it's public area, so they're right at the border of where the blockade is."
That's when the story got messy. Speaking of one particular drunk woman, the 38-year-old actor told the host, "We're like, 'Let's call you a cab,' and she's hammered. Hammered. Just came out of the bar, like, last call, no joke." And apparently, this woman did not want to be told what to do. Not today, Hollywood!
As the actor continued, "She's like, the defiant moment, I think maybe we've all been there. And so, security were like, 'Hey, you know, we'll get you a cab. What do we need to do to facilitate this?' And she's like, 'You know what?' And then, threw up all over the blockade, all over his knees down."
A gruesome sight, no doubt. But for Kitsch? He felt differently.
As he quipped, "And I'm like, 'We should be capturing this! This should be in the movie. This is the trailer right now!'"
While a drunk person vomiting all over your set sounds like a nightmare in and of itself, it would probably be worse to be sitting in a movie theater, minding your own business, when all of a sudden, your drunk self appears on screen vomiting next to Tim Riggins.
