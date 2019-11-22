Revisit 10 of Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Moments Ahead of the 2019 American Music Awards

It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards!

While the award show is a big night for many artists, it's an especially major moment for Taylor Swift.

Not only is the 29-year-old singer nominated in five categories but she's also being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award. To celebrate, the "Lover" star is performing a medley of her greatest hits—something Swifties are particularly looking forward to after her recent drama with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.

Swift heads into the night with 23 AMA wins under her belt. In fact, she's won more of these awards than any other artist this past decade. She also holds the record for most AMAs of any female artist. Whitney Houston was the last title holder. She earned 21 of these awards during her lifetime.

After Swift receives the Artist of the Decade Award, she'll be tied with Michael Jackson, who earned 24 trophies during his lifetime, for most AMA wins of any artist. If she wins in one of her five categories, she will break this record.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to Swift's fans. After all, the 10-time Grammy winner has smashed countless records over the course of her career.

To look back at 10 of her major milestones, check out the list below.