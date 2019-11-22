Making It's Season 2 Trailer Promises Oodles of Joy, Just in Time for the Holidays

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman hope their TV show makes you turn off your TV.
Sure they probably shouldn't be saying that while promoting their TV show, but you'll understand when you watch this exclusive trailer for season two of Making It, the craft show they host together.
"If this show gets people thinking about 'what can I make?' and connecting with themselves or other people, it would be awesome," Poehler says.
Season two of the competition series features 10 new contestants hoping to be named the Master Maker after a series of challenges. They have to transform a shed into a personal paradise, turn a mailbox into something extraordinary, create a statement wall, and make a 3-D food that shows off who they are, among many other challenges.
Judges Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan return alongside Poehler and Offerman for what Offerman calls one of the top two seasons, and it's coming just in time for the holidays.
The season premieres December 2, then airs December 3, 4, 5, 9, and 10 at 10 p.m., with the grand finale airing from 9 to 11 p.m. on December 11, just in time for us all to get inspired enough to hand-make all those Christmas presents we still haven't figured out.
Making It airs on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.