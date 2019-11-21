Grey's Anatomy Ends Fall Finale With a Bang

Grey's Anatomy couldn't have packed more into that fall finale if they tried.

It was Meredith's first day back at work, and it was also the first day of some new hot shot and also hot doctor with an accent who first seemed to be an ass, but then we learned he was not. He's actually a widower with kids who was sent by Cristina as a present for Meredith, which is really rude to us actually, because we're still over here conducing the MerLuca train and wondering how it got so derailed.

And somehow, Meredith's new potential love triangle is the least major of all the things happening right now.