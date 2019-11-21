Inside Sam Hunt's Night of Partying Before His DUI Arrest

In the hours leading up to his DUI arrest, country music star Sam Hunt spent time partying at a Nashville, Tenn. restaurant with friends.

A source tells E! News exclusively that Hunt and a group of about four pals arrived to The Ainsworth between 9:00 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

"A lot of people at the restaurant knew who he was," explains the insider. "He was very nice and was buying drinks for people in the restaurant [and] bar. Sam was making sure everyone had a good time."

From there, we're told Hunt left The Ainsworth at around 11:30 p.m., got into an uber and continued his night out at a bar called Tin Roof.

As for what happened next, E! News previously reported that the 34-year-old "Body Like a Back Road" singer wasn't arrested and booked into the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility until about 6 a.m. Thursday morning.