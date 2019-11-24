American Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 7:00 AM
Mic drop!
The 2019 American Music Awards are officially here, which means music's biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops for the fanciful affair. Of course, with Ciara hosting the awards ceremony and performances by Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and many more, viewers and audience members alike are in for a real treat.
Along with top-notch performers hitting the stage, many beloved artists just might go home with that coveted trophy, including Post Malone, who received the most nominations with a total of seven, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Khalid, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny and so many others.
As our favorite celebs get settled into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we'll be on the edge our seats waiting to see who earns an award. Luckily, if you miss part of the show or want the latest updates, E! News has you covered.
To find out who hit all the right notes at the 2019 American Music Awards, check out our full winners list below!
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)"
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
A Star is Born, by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
