We Stalked the Cast of Netflix's Let It Snow For You, You're Welcome

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 5:00 PM
All other Christmas movies waiting to be released in 2019 can go home now because Let It Snow is officially our new holiday obsession.
Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by The Fault In Our Stars author John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Netflix's latest original movie tells the tale of three adorable and interconnecting love stories in the small town of Laurel, Illinois on Christmas Eve. It's like Love Actually except set in the sleepy Midwest, featuring a cast of some of young Hollywood hottest up-and-comers and a dash of Joan Cusack as a tin foil-covered tow truck driver. (Confused? Just watch the movie and bask in the absurdity of her character, helpfully named Tin Foil Woman.)
Like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up before it, we immediately became obsessed with all things Let It Snow as soon as we finished watching it...and then watching it again. While the robust cast does have some familiar faces, namely Kiernan Shipka, you've likely seen many of the stars before.
And if not, we're about to introduce you to all of the main cast members, also offering up some fun facts about them too as an early holiday present.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
So let's make like Addie in the movie and get to social media stalkin', shall we?
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kiernan Shipka
Who She Plays: The Duke (Angie), the tomboy-next-door who has no idea her BFF is in love with her.
Who She Is: Um hello, she's Mad Men's Sally Draper (aka the sassy young daughter of Don Draper who provided a plethora of .gif gold throughout the AMC hit series' run) AND The Chilling Adventure of Sabrina's Sabrina Spellman (Get you an actress who can do both!) She's also one of the coolest and best dressed stars in young Hollywood.
Instagram Followers: 5.9 million
Where You Can See Her Next: Kiernan, who just celebrated her 20th birthday, will continue casting spells as Sabrina with TCAOS returns for its second season, which has yet to announce a premiere date.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Mitchell Hope
Who He Plays: Tobin, the lovesick teen whose in love with his longtime best friend.
Who He Is: Mitchell, 25, is well-known to Disney fans as he played King Benjamin, the son of Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, in The Descendants film franchise.
Instagram Followers: 1.8 million followers
Where You Can See Him Next: The Aussie is currently filming Love You Like That, an Australian film. (It's why he wasn't at the premiere for Let It Snow, though he was there in spirit and in Photoshop.)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jacob Batalon
Who He Plays: After his plans to throw an epic house party are thwarted when his family's trip is canceled due to bad weather, aspiring DJ Keon rallies to throw the bash at the Waffle Town diner during his Christmas Eve shift.
Who He Is: He's best known as The Amazing Spider-Man's biggest scene-stealer Ned Leeds, Peter Parker's BFF and trusted sidekick.
Instagram Followers: 1.1 million
Where You Can See Him Next: The 23-year-old will return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3...back at Marvel. (Phew!)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Liv Hewson
Who They Play: Dorrie, the supportive BFF and Waffle House diner server who is thrown for a loop when the cheerleader she has a crush on comes in with her friends.
Who They Are: The 23-year-old Aussie was previously in another YA adaptation, 2017's Before I Fall, and starred on Netflix's The Santa Clarita Diet opposite Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as their daughter Abby on the zombie dramedy. The character was actually non-binary, inspired by Liv, who uses they/them pronouns. Of coming across the term non-binary when they were struggling to understand with gender dysphoria in high school, Liv told A Beautiful Perspective in 2008, "it was like someone punched me in the face. There was just this massive sensation of ‘Oh! Oh, okay. That's what's been happening. It was a massive, massive relief."
Instagram Followers: 154,000
Where You Can See Them Next: Oh, just appearing opposite Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in Bombshell. Maybe you've heard of them?
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Odeya Rush
Who She Plays: Addie, a phone and social-media addicted teen who is convinced her boyfriend Jeb is going to break up with her on Christmas.
Who She Is: The 22-year-old moved to the U.S. when she was nine, having previously grown up in Israel. Odeya has been dubbed one to watch since her 2012 breakout in The Odd Life of Timothy Green, going on the star in The Giver, Lady Bird and Netflix's Dumplin'.
Instagram Followers: 506,000
Where You Can See Her Next: She'll star opposite Mary J. Blige in Pink Skies Ahead.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Anna Akana
Who She Plays: Tegan, the cheerleader who bonds with Dorrie over a love for Harry Potter and the two share a perfect night, but hasn't come out to her friends yet.
Who She Is: A pretty popular YouTuber, as Anna's channel has over 2.6 million subscribers and over 300 million views for her sketches, music videos and more, including offering advice to those struggling with mental health issues. "I'm a passionate mental health advocate," she told Authority Magazine. "A lot of the content I produce on YouTube is advice that my therapist has given me and I've put into practice."
Instagram Followers: 448,000
Where You Can See Her Next: The 30-year-old is set to perform in New York City in February 2020, after releasing her debut album in October.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Isabela Merced
Who She Plays: Julie, whose plans to avoid going to Columbia to stay at home to care for her sick mom are thrown for a loop when she unexpectedly bumps into pop star Stuart.
Who She Is: It's the live-action Dora, people! Isabela's breakout was in this year's Dora and the Lost City of Gold, having previously (and kind of ironically) voicing a different character for three years on Nickelodeon's animated television spinoff series Dora and Friends: Into the City! Before that, the 18-year-old starred in Nickelodeon's 100 Things to Do Before High School and appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight. In October 2019, Isabela changed her last name from Moner to Merced in honor of her late Peruvian grandmother, explaining to Refinery29 that the name "represents everything that has and will continue to define me. It represents the values that were passed on from my grandmother."
Instagram Followers: 2.5 million
Where You Can See Her Next: Isabela just joined the cast of the Netflix film Sweet Girl, playing the daughter of Jason Momoa in the revenge thriller. Isabela is also set to launch her music career with the single "Papi,"
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shameik Moore
Who He Plays: Stuart, the lonely pop star whose family doesn't approve of his career, so he's spending Christmas alone.
Who He Is: The 24-year-old Atlanta native has quite the impressive resume, starring in Netflix's The Get Down, stars as Sha in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and oh yeah, voiced Miles Morales in 2018's animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Instagram Followers: 302,000
Where You Can See Him Next: He's also set to release a mixtape, Worth the Risk. A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated for April 2022.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Matthew Noszka
Who He Plays: JP, the Duke's college friend that Tobin immediately sees as a rival for her affection.
Who He Is: The 27-year-old model (whose campaigns include Nike, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford and Versace, NBD!) was a main cast member on season three of Fox's Star. Fun fact: He was scouted as a model on Instagram after a photo of him looking hot when viral because he looked hot. Which, yes, of course, makes total sense. He's dating Inanna Sarkis, a popular YouTuber and influencer. He also loves a good DIY project.
Instagram Followers: 1 million
Where You Can See Him Next: In Express stores has he models opposite Emily Ratajkowski in the clothing company's holiday campaign.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Mason Gooding
Who He Plays: Jeb, Addie's aloof boyfriend who decides to hang out at the diner where he knows his girlfriend's BFF works.
Who He Is: Mason, 22, starred in Olivia Wilde's cult hit Booksmart as Nick, the class president and object of Molly's (Beanie Feldstein) affection. His dad is Cuba Gooding Jr. and he made small appearances in hit TV series like Ballers and The Good Doctor before his feature film debut in Booksmart.
Instagram Followers: 8,400
Where You Can See Him Next: He's part of the cast for Disney+'s upcoming Love, Simon TV series.
Birdie Thompson/SIPA/Shutterstock
Miles Robbins
Who he Plays: Billy, one of the Waffle Town employees trying to make the party of Keon's dream a reality.
Who He Is: The son of Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, Miles has appeared in Blockers and Halloween, and in the TV series Mozart in the Jungle and The X-Files.
Instagram Followers: 18,6000
Where You Can See Him Next: While he has no acting gigs currently in the works, the 27-year-old is a member of the Pow Pow Family Band, a psychedelic pop band.
Let It Snow is now streaming on Netflix.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?