Chris Brown and Ex-Girlfriend Ammika Harris Welcome a Baby Boy

Chris Brown is officially a father for the second time.

The singer's ex-girlfriend, model Ammika Harris, recently gave birth to a baby boy, multiple outlets report. Though mom and dad have yet to confirm the news publicly, subtle clues on both Chris and Ammika's Instagram accounts had fans offering their congratulations.

"I was in love, when I first saw you," Ammika posted on Instagram Stories just a few hours ago. Meanwhile, Chris seemingly confirmed the newborn's birthday when he posted a snapshot captioned, "11-20-19."

News of Ammika's pregnancy first broke in June. While most details of her relationship with the "No Guidance" performer are still unknown, they were first spotted out together in early 2019. At the time, Ammika and Chris were photographed in Paris shortly after he was detained by police on aggravated rape accusations.