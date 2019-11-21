Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Says They "Finally" Get Along After David Eason Split

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 2:35 PM
Something hopeful and surprising appears to have resulted from Jenelle Evans' split from husband David Eason: She is getting along again with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, father of her 5-year-old son Kaiser.
The 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star announced the breakup on October 31, adding that she and her children have moved away from David. They share a 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.
"I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1," Nathan, 32, tweeted on Thursday. "Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with."
"Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding," he added, referring to his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt.
"Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately," Jenelle replied.
Jenelle has primary custody of the boy, but lost it temporarily to Nathan in July after David killed her dog Nugget, saying the pet threatened their daughter. The ordeal also spurred MTV to fire Jenelle from Teen Mom 2.
Jenelle also has a 9-year-old son, Jace, from another previous relationship. He lives with her mom, Barbara Evans.
Nathan also has a daughter, Emery, from a past marriage. He has been dating Ashley for more than two years.
Todd DC / Splash News
After their split, Jenelle obtained a temporary restraining order against David, accusing him of domestic abuse and stating that she is concerned for her and her children's safety.
Meanwhile, her kids are "thriving," a source told E! News, adding, "It is an atrocity what they have all been through."
David commented on Facebook this week that he is not heartbroken over the split.
"I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me," he wrote.
