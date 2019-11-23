See the Best AMAs Couples Over the Years (Including Those Who Are Now Exes)

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 3:00 AM
Remember when Justin Bieber and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez brought the cuteness to the American Music Awards red carpet?
The two attended the 2011 AMAs together, when they were babies. Adorable babies. At the time, they were in the beginning stages of what would become an on-again, off-again three-year relationship, which they would later rekindle temporarily in 2017, just before Justin restarted a romance with the woman he ended up marrying months later, Hailey Bieber.
And it was just last year that Halsey and then-boyfriend G-Eazy rekindled a year-long romance just long enough to attend the AMAs together. Sadly, two weeks later, it was revealed that they had broken up for good.
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale also attended the AMAs together in past years while they were married. Nick would go on to bring his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, to the 2018 ceremony.
Other married couples spotted on the AMAs red carpet—married couples who remain together, that is, include fan-favorites Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
See photos of the best celebrity couples at the AMAs:
The then-married couple walked the red carpet at the 2004 AMAs. They split a year later.
The two are spotted at the 2005 AMAs. The two country stars share three daughters and have been married since 1996.
The two attended the 2005 AMAs together. The singers broke up a year later after dating for two and a half years.
The then-married couple only had eyes for each other at the 2006 AMAs. The two, who share three sons, both filed for divorce in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, and finalized it a year later.
The married couple walked the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.
The then-lovebirds attended the 2011 AMAs together. They broke up in 2014 after dating on and off for three years, then got back together in late 2017 for several months before splitting up for good, after which he married Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, following a whirlwind rekindled romance of their own.
The country star brought his wife to the 2015 AMAs.
All eyes were on the married pair at the 2016 AMAs.
The married couple walk the red carpet at the 2017 AMAs.
The married couple brought the cuteness to the 2017 AMAs.
The two looked smitten with each other at the 2018 AMAs. They broke up two weeks later following an on-again, off-again relationship of more than one year.
The married lovebirds were adorable at the 2018 AMAs.
The two showed some PDA on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.
The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
