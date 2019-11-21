Normani Poses in Sexy Lingerie as First-Ever Ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line

If ever needed some motivation to confidently embrace your sexy side, look no further than Normani.

The songstress is adding a brand new role to her resume: the first-ever Savage X Fenty global brand ambassador. Rihanna's lingerie brand spilled the news on Thursday along with photos of the star modeling red-hot lingerie in the holiday 2019 campaign.

"As if she needs an introduction! We're SO Xcited to announce that @normani is officially a #SavageXAmbassador and she's bringing ALLLL of her baddie self to this holiday SZN," the brand announced on Instagram.

The performer was equally excited to share the news. "I'm the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty !!! I love you @badgalriri," she wrote over on her Instagram page. "I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don't always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!"