Normani Poses in Sexy Lingerie as First-Ever Ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 12:55 PM
If ever needed some motivation to confidently embrace your sexy side, look no further than Normani.
The songstress is adding a brand new role to her resume: the first-ever Savage X Fenty global brand ambassador. Rihanna's lingerie brand spilled the news on Thursday along with photos of the star modeling red-hot lingerie in the holiday 2019 campaign.
"As if she needs an introduction! We're SO Xcited to announce that @normani is officially a #SavageXAmbassador and she's bringing ALLLL of her baddie self to this holiday SZN," the brand announced on Instagram.
The performer was equally excited to share the news. "I'm the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty !!! I love you @badgalriri," she wrote over on her Instagram page. "I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don't always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!"
According to the company, Normani will also appear in the brand's campaign imagery beginning in Spring 2020. "As a fearless, strong, and powerful woman, Normani fully embodies the Savage attitude - one that encourages the confidence to be yourself no matter what shape, size, or color," the company said in a press release.
As for her famous boss, "Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador," Rihanna said in a statement. "She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her."
The 23-year-old is no stranger to the brand as she performed in Savage X Fenty lingerie during the company's September show, which can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
"I love how inclusive the brand is. Being a part of the show and being able to have the opportunity to dance and do what I love was so powerful. It was great to be among so many amazing human beings who deserve to be celebrated because they're all beautiful—all shapes, all sizes. The show represented everybody," she told Vogue. "I just love how inclusive [the brand] is and how it gives everybody the opportunity to feel sexy and beautiful and empowered—which is everything that I stand for as well. I thought it would be the perfect partnership."
