Best Black Friday Deals 2019 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 3:40 PM
Black Friday 2019 is less than a week away. All month, we've been bringing you the best Black Friday deals out there. We'll continue to update this list as the deals roll in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest sales.
And while half of the fun of Black Friday is bundling up and battling the crowds, you can also score these deals from the warm comfort of your couch. So fire up a Hallmark Christmas movie marathon while you shop the list below...
Adore Me
SHOP NOW: Save up to $40 off and BOGO Free (11/21-28); get your first bra and panty set for $19.95 and panties are 5 for $20 (11/28-12/1).
Alpyn Beauty
SHOP NOW: Starting 11/29, score the Holiday Survival Set for $99 ($130 value).
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Kicking off 11/22, Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week will offer new deals all day, every day from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon devices and more. (Shop our Amazon Black Friday picks.)
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off on EVERYTHING! (11/29-12/1) (Shop our Anthopologie Black Friday picks.)
BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Online doorbuster! Best-selling Alidia Rings are marked down from $44 to $12, includes 14 colors across 8 sizes; and 35% off sidewide (11/28-12/3).
Bear
SHOP NOW: Save 25% off sitewide + 2 FREE Cloud Pillows with any mattress purchase (11/13-11/30).
Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Get 20% off your ENTIRE ORDER 11/27-11/29; plus FREE SHIPPING on all orders over $19 thru 12/2.
Best Buy
SHOP NOW: Score deep discounts on Apple Watches, AirPods, Macbook Airs, flatscreen TVs, wireless headphones, HD cameras and the latest-and-greatest portable speakers (Shop our Best Buy Black Friday picks.)
Bluemercury
SHOP NOW: Enjoy a free 24-Piece Bluemercury Bag with any $200 online purchase (11/29-11/30). Plus get FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING and 3 deluxe samples with every online order.
Boll & Branch
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off (minimum of $150) sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY (11/27-11/30) and 25% off (no minimum) sitewide from with code CYBERMONDAY (12/2-12/4).
Boohoo
SHOP NOW: Save 60% off sitewide (no code needed), excluding sale.
Coach
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off select styles with code SAVE30 (thru 12/2)
Cost Plus World Market
SHOP NOW: It's Black Friday all month long! Save 40% off ALL furniture + FREE SHIPPING on $75+ online thru 12/1.
Dermstore
SHOP NOW: Save up to 30% off with code DSGIFT (some exclusions apply) (11/28-12/2)
Glow Recipe
SHOP NOW: Free Blueberry Deluxe on orderS $10+, Free Watermelon Sleeping Mask on orders $80 + FREE SHPPING (11/28-11/30); 20% off all Glow Recipe products with code GLOWGANG20 (excludes kits) 12/1-12/2).
Gorjana
SHOP NOW: Spend $100, receive $25 off; spend $150, receive $50 off; Spend $250, receive $100 off! (11/28-11/30)
Goop
SHOP NOW: Goop is having its first-ever Black Friday sale! Shop 20% off select goop products—beauty, fashion and wellness included—on Black Friday only. No code required.
Kate Spade New York
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off for Black Friday (11/26-12/1); up to 60% off Cyber Monday (12/2-12/3); up to 30% during the The Big Sale (12/11-12/18); and up to 40% off during The Bigger Sale (12/19-1/1).
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent; score doorbusters on Xbox One X and Xbox One S, Instant Pot, Fibit devices, and air fryers (11/25-11/29).
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off on leggings, tights, pants, outerwear and more; plus FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.
Macy's
SHOP NOW: Deals include: $50 off Fitbit Ionic or Fitbit Versa 2; $25 men's and women's fragrance gift sets; $99 Bulova, Citizen or Seiko watches; 50% offdesigner handbags; and $10-$20 beauty gift sets.
Naked Cashmere
SHOP NOW: Naked Cashmere has launched a Black Friday line featuring a 9-piece collection which includes a full sweater and jogger set, socks, ballet slippers, men's sweater with unisex gloves, beanie and scarf(prices $50 to $150). Available for a limited time from now through 12/2.
Nasty Gal
SHOP NOW: Score 60% off everything! (11/24-12/2)
New York & Company
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off everything. Online price reflects final discount; plus get an extra 10% off with code 118300. (11/28-11/29).
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Starting 11/27, score fabu deals on thousands of items for all. (Check out our Nordstrom Black Friday Sale picks.)
NYDJ
SHOP NOW: 40% off regular price & 70% off sale; free 2-day shipping + gift with purchase of $150 or more (11/27–12/3)
PacSun
SHOP NOW: BOGO 50% sitewide (11/27–11/29); 50% off sitewide (11/30-12/2).
Privé Revaux
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% off your entire order sitewide, no exclusions, with code HOLIDAY20 (11/18-12/2).
QVC
SHOP NOW: Score deals on AirPods, iPads, Ring video doorbells, Sonicare toothbrushes, Clairisonic Mia devices, Vince Camuto bags and much more!
Revolve
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off new arrivals, 25% off shoes, 30% off clothing, 40% off beauty and 50% of sale items.
Saks Fifth Avenue
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off select sale and doorbuster items (11/27-11/29); Earn a $75 Saks Gift Card with $150 purchase with promo code THANK19SF (11/28-11/29); Earn the following Saks Gift Cards with promo code GIVE19SF (11/30-12/1):
Earn a $50 Saks Gift Card with your $200+ purchase.
Earn a $125 Saks Gift Card with your $500+ purchase.
Earn a $250 Saks Gift Card with your $1000+ purchase.
Earn a $500 Saks Gift Card with your $2000+ purchase.
Earn a $750 Saks Gift Card with your $3000+ purchase.
Saks Off 5th
SHOP NOW: Score deals up to 85% off! (11/25-12/12)
Sephora
SHOP NOW: Score loads of amazing beauty deals for $15 and under.
Shein
SHOP NOW: Save up to 90% off, along with FREE SHIPPING, FREE RETURNS and a gift with purchase.
Shopbop
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off over 1,000 new markdowns (Check out our Shopbop Black Friday picks.)
Space NK
SHOP NOW: Buy One Get One Half Off on your favorite beauty brands! (11/26-12/2)
Target
SHOP NOW: From deals on air fryers to Beats headphones to Apple iPads and toys and smart home tech—Target is offering tons of doorbusters (Check out our Target Black Friday Sales picks.)
Theragun
SHOP NOW: Save up to $200 off of a Theragun massage device: $200 off G3PRO (33% off); $100 off G3 (25% off); $50 off Liv (20% off) No code required. (11/23-12/4)
Ulta Beauty
SHOP NOW: Score up 50% off on Benefit, Tarte and more.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Get major Black Friday deals on favorite brands like Nike and Polaroid, plus Cyber Monday sales on fun and affordable gifts.
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: Save 30%-70% off on 1200+ styles of Victoria's Secret lingerie, clothing, gift sets & more.
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Get deals on iPads, Apple Watches, Hoverboards, AirPods, TVs, toys and so much more. (Check out our Walmart Black Friday Sale picks.)
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 80% off + FREE SHIPPING. (11/22-12/6)
Zappos
SHOP NOW: Score deals on shoes, clothing, bags and accessories.
Nov. 22, 2019
