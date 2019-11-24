Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Lululemon's Black Friday deals!

With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! Tired of trying to figure out what to get the fitness buff, yogi guru or outdoorsy pal in your life this year?

From bright and bold puffer jackets to stylish workout gear to cozy cardigans and high-waisted travel pants, Lululemon wants you to be Black Friday ready with nearly 50% off on new arrivals and those staple pieces you already love. The best part? Most styles have a variety of color wheels and heightened stylized designs so you can mix and match for everybody on your list! Our favorite? This slim-fitting maxi dress in taupe, of course.

Here are seven of our favorites below. 

Wunder Puff Jacket

Shield yourself from the wind and cold with this wonderfully warm down puffer. Available in a variety of colors

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$248
$179 Lululemon
Reveal Bra Mesh Stripes

Keep it breezy. This soft, seamless bra has open-hole construction for airflow after training or during hot studio flows. Also available in red.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$58
$39 Lululemon
Still At Ease Wrap

Keep cool yet covered in this extra-long sweater wrap with a lightweight, flowy back so you can feel cozy and comfy post sweat. Also available in green and red.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$168
$89 Lululemon
Twist Me Up Crop Tank

This feminine cropped wrap ties over your favourite yoga bra or bodysuit for a little extra coverage. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$48
$39 Lululemon
Here To Move Jacket

Don't let a little wet weather keep you from outdoor adventures. This waterproof jacket is fully seam-sealed so you can stay dry. Also available in a variety of colors.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$198
$139 Lululemon
Get Going Dress

Less is more in this breezy, slim-fitting maxi dress. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$118
$59 Lululemon
Noir Pant

These high-waisted, wide-leg pants are perfect for office hours and happy hours. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals
$118
$89 Lululemon

Need more fashion inspo? Check out all of our Black Friday 2019 Deal Guides!

