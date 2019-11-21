Selena Gomez Finally Shares Release Date For Her New Album

Prepare yourselves, Selenators. Selena Gomez's new album officially has a release date.
According to the star's website, her latest album will be out on Jan. 10! In addition to the date announcement, the album was also made available for pre-order on Apple Music, revealing it will consist of 13 tracks. Two of the 13, of course, are the previously released "Lose You To Love Me" (the singer's first No. 1 single) and "Look At Her Now." The singles are the second and third songs listed on the track list.
Her site and Apple Music refer to the album as Selena Gomez 2, or SG2, but it's not clear if that is, in fact, the album's title. Fan accounts have noted, however, that SG2 appears to be a working title.
The singer dropped the exciting news on her site on Thursday after teasing fans with a promise of "something exciting" the night before.
Sharing a black-and-white montage video with her most recent single "Look At Her Now" playing overtop, Gomez teased in her caption, "Something exciting is coming tomorrow."
And now, fans know exactly what that something exciting is!
This is going to be quite the exciting era for the star, indeed—one she ushered in by hitting a career milestone! When "Lose You To Love Me" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this month, he 27-year-old celebrated on Instagram.
"My first number 1! This song is so dear to my heart. I've been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life," she wrote. "I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment I'll never forget!"
Look at her now.
