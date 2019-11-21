Move Over, Pimples—TLC Is Taking on Foot Conditions With My Feet Are Killing Me

Move over pimples, it's feet's time to shine! TLC is bringing a new reality show into your life all about funky feet. Starring Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer, My Feet Are Killing Me will feature the foot docs taking on all kinds of podiatric conditions. And it's not for the faint of heart. There's a viewer discretion advisory on the show, including in the sneak peek above.

"This program examines podiatric medical conditions and the procedures involved with treating them," the voiceover says. "Due to their graphic nature, viewer discretion is advised."

Gulp.