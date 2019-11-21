Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Just Made Demi Lovato Feel Old

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just did something sweet for Demi Lovato—but there's an accidental catch.

As the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed on her Instagram Story, the couple sent her over a floral arrangement with a touching note. "Hey Demi, We're Thinking Of You Talking About How Much You Inspired Us When We Were Kids, Love, Shawn & Camila," the pair's message read.

While the star was touched by the sentiment, she simultaneously felt old.

"This is so f#@king sweet and cute.. and I also feel old now but it's totally worth it because this is so thoughtful. Thank you guys so much!," Lovato wrote on Instagram. "I love you both."

The 27-year-old star was born in 1992, six years ahead of 21-year-old Mendes and five years ahead of 22-year-old Cabello.