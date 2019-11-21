Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

Sam Hunt was arrested on Thursday for driving under the influence and violating open container law, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to E! News.

According to WKRN.com, citing a police report, the 34-year-old country singer was booked into the Metro jail at around 6:30 a.m. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

Per the arrest warrant, police were notified after a driver was spotted cruising on the wrong side of the road. The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road before exiting at Cleveland Street and continuing towards Gallatin Avenue. He was also swerving in and out of his lane. As a result, police officers pulled him over.

The officers then identified the driver as Hunt and claimed "there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage." In addition, they reported Hunt had "red bloodshot and watery eyes." The "Body Like a Back Road" crooner, who was the only person in the vehicle, also had two empty beers next to him.

Per the arrest warrant, the four-time Grammy nominee struggled to provide his Tennessee license, which sat on his lap, and attempted to give the officers his credit card and passport instead. He also admitted to consuming alcohol "recently."

The "House Party" star took standard field sobriety tests and showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted." He consented to a breath test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.173.

