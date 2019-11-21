Why Zendaya May Be the Next Star to Head to Law School

Zendaya may be adding Esq. to her name sometime soon.

At just 23, the former Disney star already has a ton on her resume, including lead of HBO's hit, Euphoria, and style savant with two Tommy x Zendaya capsule collections under her belt. As her filmography continues to grow, Zendaya is thinking about taking on the role of law student.

While on the topic of pay equity and Michelle Williams' 2019 Emmys speech in an interview with Allure, Zendaya revealed she wants more knowledge. "I don't have enough information," she said during the interview. "I just started reading my own d contracts not that long ago, so I don't know. I have to be more aware and know a little bit more to even figure out what [the root issue is] and how to fix it. I think it's about accountability for sure."

To help with that, the star shared she'd like to "[study] law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts."