Matthew McConaughey Reveals Near-Death Encounter With a Venomous Snake

Oh no, oh no, oh no!

On Wednesday, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he once had a near-death experience with a snake when he used to live in Australia. Speaking with Today Show Australia, the actor-turned college professor recalled almost getting bitten by a brown snake, which are one of the land Down Under's most venomous snakes.

"When I was here, I almost stepped on one and I should have been bitten," Matthew began. "Yeah, I was going back in the back shed down in a friend's house in Waterville and stepped on something. It was a bit dark and just as I opened it, I saw it went right through my legs and it gave me a bit of a scare. And then my friend came over and they caught it and they said, ‘That's a brown snake, mate. That could have really sucked.'"

Despite almost being bitten by the deadly reptile, the Oscar winner said that it's still his favorite Australian animal: "That's my favorite animal because it didn't bite me."