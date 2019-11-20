Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET; Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 7:17 PM
It's still "Hot Girl Summer" for Megan Thee Stallion because no, she's not dating anyone at the moment.
The 24-year-old rapper woke up on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to rumors circulating claiming she was dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. According to reports making rounds on social media, Tristan allegedly invited Megan to a New York Knicks and Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, Nov. 18.
Further, the report stated that Thompson had reportedly invited Megan via a direct message on social media and that the two stepped out to dinner after the game.
However, the "Realer" rapper quickly shot those rumors down. A fan tagged Megan in a tweet, showing her what was being said and reported on. The rapper then reposted the tweet and wrote, "Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friends Ej."
The Houston, Texas native also responded to another tweet that insinuated that Megan was the reason why Thompson was sitting out the basketball game between the Cavaliers and Miami Heat tonight.
"Larry Nance Jr. will start tonight in MIA in place of Tristan Thompson, who's getting the night off," tweeted a Cavaliers sports writer. To which a Twitter user wrote, tagging Megan, "must've wore that boy out!"
But Megan wasn't having it. She responded, setting the record straight for the second time: "What In the f-ck are you talking about. I wish y'all would stop making sh-t up I don't even know [Tristan Thompson]."
"If I ain't claiming him he ain't mine ...SIMPLE," the "Best You Ever Had" rapper added.
The latest rumors on who Thompson is dating comes less than a week after E! News learned that "Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back" even months after his relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and mother of his daughter, Khloe Kardashian, ended.
An insider shared with us that the NBA player "sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments."
For example, to congratulate her on her win at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, Thompson wrote a lengthy Instagram tribute in which he referred the Revenge Body star a role model.
He also sent her balloons. Further, the insider said that his sudden change of heart is caused by feelings of guilt, realizing "how badly he messed up. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it."
