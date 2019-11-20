David Eason Says He Never Loved Jenelle Evans and Is ''Much Happier'' After Split

There's no love lost between Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

Two weeks after the former Teen Mom star obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, David isn't holding back when it comes to addressing the matter. In fact, David has gone as far to say that he never loved his wife of two years and is "much happier" without her.

The controversial reality TV star recently shared an update on his personal life, writing via Facebook, "Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!"

In another comment posted by David he wrote in part, "I'm not heart broken. I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me."

Maryssa is David's 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Jenelle and David also have a 2-year-old daughter named Ensley, in addition to Jenelle's sons, 10-year-old Jace Evans and 5-year-old Kaiser Griffith. In late October, Jenelle announced that she and the kids had left David and moved out of their North Carolina home to start over.