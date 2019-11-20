David Eason Says He Never Loved Jenelle Evans and Is ''Much Happier'' After Split

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 6:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Instagram

There's no love lost between Jenelle Evans and David Eason

Two weeks after the former Teen Mom star obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, David isn't holding back when it comes to addressing the matter. In fact, David has gone as far to say that he never loved his wife of two years and is "much happier" without her. 

The controversial reality TV star recently shared an update on his personal life, writing via Facebook, "Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!"

In another comment posted by David he wrote in part, "I'm not heart broken. I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me."

Maryssa is David's 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Jenelle and David also have a 2-year-old daughter named Ensley, in addition to Jenelle's sons, 10-year-old Jace Evans and 5-year-old Kaiser Griffith. In late October, Jenelle announced that she and the kids had left David and moved out of their North Carolina home to start over. 

Photos

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Rocky Romance

Jenelle's initial restraining order filing included multiple allegations of abuse against David. She wrote in the documents obtained exclusively by E! News, "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being." 

The protection order awarded temporary custody to Jenelle, mandated that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about her on the internet.

Meanwhile, just as David is adjusting to his new normal, so is Jenelle. And according to a source, the 27-year-old is "doing really well now that she is away from David and North Carolina."

"The kids are not just fine. They are thriving," our insider recently shared. "It is an atrocity what they have all been through."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , , Divorces , Couples , Reality TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.