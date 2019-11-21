Flashback! See Britney Spears, Cher and More at the 1999 American Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 5:00 AM
The 2019 American Music Awards are right around the corner, but first we're taking a detour down memory lane.
In advance of the annual show and red carpet, it only seems right to revisit one of the most historic nights in award show history: the 1999 American Music Awards. It was a night that saw numerous stars from basically ever genre in music. Britney Spears, N'SYNC, Backstreet Boysand more musicians represented the pop music area, while Shania Twainand Garth Brooks to serve as the country music crowd.
Plus, the red carpet fashion in itself deserves to be remembered. As the '90s drew to a close and the 'aughts were ushered in, new and unforgettable styles were beginning to emerge. Funnily enough, 20-years later those same trends are beginning to be en mode once again.
Then, there's the music, which has pretty much ingrained itself in America's culture. Who can forget the iconic Big Willie Style album from Will Smith?
To take a trip down memory lane, check out the gallery below!
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
If we could turn back time, we'd go back to 1999 to witness this red carpet lewk in real life.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
These country singers are blowin' us away with their '90s chic red carpet ensembles.
SGranitz/WireImage
And IIIII will always love this purple and black coat.
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
We say "I Do" to this boy band's red carpet appearance.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The former American Idol judge is "Straight Up" killing it in this all pink ensemble.
Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
ICON-ic.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The Baywatch star proves her bombshell status on the red carpet.
SGranitz/WireImage
This family photo is something we will (red table) talk about until the end of time.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Frosted tips for the win.
SGranitz/WireImage
The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star makes a bewitch-ing appearance.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
"Gimme More" red carpet looks as angelic as this.
KMazur/WireImage
These stars clearly wanted to rock and roll all nite.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
These boys were living larger than life on the 1999 AMAs red carpet.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The U.K. meets Spain with these two pop stars.
Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage
Who else had a stylish red choker like this?
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Talk about a blast from the past.
Barry King/WireImage
Third Eye Blind lead singer brings the famous actress as his date to the show.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
These two always know how to drop it like it's hot.
Ron Wolfson/Getty Images
Animal print never goes out of style.
