Flashback! See Britney Spears, Cher and More at the 1999 American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards are right around the corner, but first we're taking a detour down memory lane.

In advance of the annual show and red carpet, it only seems right to revisit one of the most historic nights in award show history: the 1999 American Music Awards. It was a night that saw numerous stars from basically ever genre in music. Britney Spears, N'SYNC, Backstreet Boysand more musicians represented the pop music area, while Shania Twainand Garth Brooks to serve as the country music crowd.

Plus, the red carpet fashion in itself deserves to be remembered. As the '90s drew to a close and the 'aughts were ushered in, new and unforgettable styles were beginning to emerge. Funnily enough, 20-years later those same trends are beginning to be en mode once again.

Then, there's the music, which has pretty much ingrained itself in America's culture. Who can forget the iconic Big Willie Style album from Will Smith?