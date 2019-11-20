How to Watch the 2019 American Music Awards on TV and Online

The 2019 American Music Awards are around the corner!

Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? It's time to plan accordingly because you won't want to miss out. The biggest names in music will come together this Sunday, Nov. 24, to honor the year's best music and artists.

Without further ado, here's what you need to know about the 47th annual AMAs kicking off this weekend!

When are the 2019 AMAs and what time do they start?

The AMAs are on Nov. 24. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where are the 2019 AMAs?

The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.