Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 4:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Wedding bells are ringing for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira!

The duo of more than two years tied the knot on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in New Jersey, E! News has learned. 

In photos obtained by ET, Angelina looks every bit the blushing bride in a strapless, white lace gown and dramatic tiara. Bridesmaids included Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" PolizziJenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese, who all wore matching light pink dresses. Other guests in attendance included Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

The newlyweds got engaged in January of last year and were childhood pals before they started dating. Angelina opened up to E! News about walking down the aisle back in March. "Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding," she confessed. "I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen."

Watch

Jersey Shore Cast Reveals How Long Show Will Go On

And, in early October, the reality star celebrated becoming the new Mrs. Larangeira with a lavish bridal shower at 2OAK Productions. In videos she captured and reposted to her Instagram Stories, Pivarnick's bridal shower proved to be quite the Insta-worthy event. She treated her attendees to an extravagant celebration filled with sweet treats, flowers and glam.

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Angelina was feeling extra blessed following her bridal shower and shared a special thank you to everyone who helped make it happen.

"I felt the love in the room. Thank you to everyone that came to share this special day with me. I love you all and I can't wait for the wedding #bridalshower #love #thankful Thank you @booth_babe @tapsnap1165 for capturing these beautiful photos on my special day. @g_g_fauxfinish_designs @daniellao @emmynicole1692." 

Congrats to the happy couple!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Weddings , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.