Best Revolve Black Friday Deals 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Revolve's Black Friday deals!

With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! In both 2017 and 2018, Revolve's Black Friday sale has consisted of 20% off new arrivals, 25% off shoes, 30% off clothing, 40% off beauty, and 50% of sale items. From animal print party frocks and metallic holiday-ready dresses to luxe skincare brands to signature must-have shoes, we've handpicked dresses, jackets, beauty, accessories and boots so you don't have to! Our favorite? This snakeskin bucket bag, of course! Bookmark this page now so you don't miss out on all the new arrivals before quantities sell out! 

Here are nine of our favorites below.

J.O.A. Backless Cowl Neck Mini Dress

Unleash your inner wild side with this backless cowl neck mini dress with iconic tiger print.

$85
$39 Revolve
Tularosa Johnnie Jacket

You'll wow the crowds in this major cool-factor bomber green khaki jacket.

$228
$126 Revolve
L'Academie Jordan Bucket Bag

Slither all your essentials away in this snakeskin bucket bag!

$178
$107 Revolve
Jeffrey Campbell Trix Heel

Keep your toes on point with these clear black PVC bumps! Also available in red.

$145
$102 Revolve
Kopari Face the Day and Night Kit

Feel fresh-faced around the clock with Kopari's Face the Day and Night Kit. This four step skincare system cleanses and hydrates, leaving your skin feeling clean and smooth while locking in moisture to restore your gorgeous complexion.

$42
$21 Revolve
House of Harlow x REVOLVE Novalie Dress

Not sure what to wear this holiday season? This '70's inspired frock will help you channel the disco diva that you are! 

$218
$48 Revolve
LPA Patent Pencil Skirt

You'll look smart and fashion-forward in this patent leather black pencil skirt.

$278
$134 Revolve
RATYE Glendora Heel

Flirty meets fun in this unexpected twist on a classic animal print with playful red.

$178
$86 Revolve
NBD Mindy Gown

You'll be a showstopper in this bright and bold pink gown.

$238
$148 Revolve

Shop the entire Revolve Black Friday at www.revolve.com!

