Revisiting Taylor Swift's Gorgeous American Music Awards Looks

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 3:00 AM
Taylor Swift is set to be honored at the 2019 American Music Awards this weekend!
On Sunday, the 29-year-old "Lover" star will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, where she's also nominated for five more awards, including Artist of the Year. But before she steps inside to the ceremony, T.Swift is likely to hit the red carpet, where she'll show off her signature style.
Last year, the superstar singer turned heads in a silver Balmain dress, paired with matching boots. Along with the gorgeous ensemble, Swift donned Ofira Jewels earrings, as well as rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels. After striking a pose on the red carpet, Swift did a wardrobe change into a fierce bodysuit for her performance of "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album.
Going into this weekend, Swift's fans can't wait to see what she'll wear on the red carpet and on the stage for her highly-anticipated performance.
Swift, who is in the middle of a battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta over the rights to her music, is said to be gearing up for an amazing performance that will be a celebration of her stellar career.
While we wait to see Swift on Sunday, let's take a look back at her AMAs style over the years!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
12 years ago, Swift hit the red carpet in cowboy boots at the 2007 AMAs.
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
The singer wore this sparkling number to the 2008 AMAs, where she won the award for Country Female Artist.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DC
Swift once again won for Country Female Artist at the 2010 AMAs, where she wore a dress by Collette Dinnigan.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Reem Acra was Swift's designer of choice for the 2011 AMAs.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
T.Swift stunned in this Zuhair Murad dress at the 2012 ceremony.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Swift struck a pose in this gold Julien Macdonald dress at the 2013 award show.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The superstar donned a green Michael Kors cut-out dress at the 2014 AMAs.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Swift rocked a silver Balmain design on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.
The 2019 American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, Nov. 24, on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?