Celebrate Chrissy Teigen's Birthday With Her Best Tweets

There can only be one queen of Twitter, and that title belongs to Chrissy Teigen.

The model, cookbook author and funniest person on the Internet is turning 34 today and what better way to celebrate her birthday than revisiting her greatest tweets from the last year?

Whether it's joking about parenting, going toe-to-toe with Donald Trump or poking fun at her husband, John Legend, Teigen's hilarious feed is essential to follow. Her humor is also part of why Teigen was one of the judge's on this year's comedy competition show Bring The Funny.

The last 365 days have been full of big moments for the mom on the app, from getting #PresidentP***yAssBitch to trend after the President called her a "filthy mouthed wife," her excitement over her husband being named People's Sexiest Man Alive and hitting back at the haters.

We hope the woman whose bio currently reads "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive" has an amazing day...and tweets about it, too!