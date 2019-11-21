Best Shopbop Black Friday Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Shopbop's Black Friday deals!
With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! In both 2017 and 2018, Shopbop's Black Friday sale has consisted of 25 percent off your entire purchase. From flashy dress sneaks and PVC ankle booties to woven handbags to moto bomber jackets and houndstooth dresses, we've handpicked clothing, shoes and accessories so you don't have to! Our favorite? These orange Reebok x Victoria Beckham kicks with sock lining, of course. Bookmark this page now so you don't miss out on all the new arrivals on Nov. 29 before quantities sell out!
Here are seven of our favorites below.
A '90s classic, these Reebok x Victoria Beckham sneakers revamp the brand's signature Bolton running shoe with a knit sock high top that adds a modern look and a comfy feel.
Stay warm in style with this luxe-meets-sporty MOTHER jacket, which blends elements of bomber and moto jacket silhouettes for a knockout outwear option.
Seaside and street looks alike get a big style boost from this petite Solid & Striped tote, a creatively colored silhouette in resilient woven vinyl.
This NAGNATA mini dress is designed with the brand's sharp eye for sporty luxury, and accented with a houndstooth pattern for a classic touch.
Extra gloss, swirling color, and a cool, blocky shape put these JAGGAR boots in a league of their own.
Chic meets sleek with this satin wow-factor ankle-length skirt with button details.
If you're like us, you find it hard to turn down camo-print anything, so go ahead and indulge in these edgy-cool Pam & Gela kick flares.
Shop the entire Shopbop Black Friday Sale at www.shopbop.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?