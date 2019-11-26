13 Keeping Up With the Kardashian Moments We're Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Remember when Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring—and briefly, her sanity—in Bora Bora? How about the time Kris Jenner tried pole dancing on camera? Also, can someone pass the potatoes, please?

With Thanksgiving 2019 just a few days away, we're counting our blessings. Is anyone surprised to learn that many of them involve the Kardashian-Jenner clan?

In the spirit of this week's holiday, we're celebrating the family's lengthy history of pop cultural gift-giving, packaged in the form of unforgettable TV moments and bestowed upon Keeping Up With the Kardashians audiences with authenticity, creativity and enthusiasm to boot.