FX Puts a Dark Spin on A Christmas Carol With Joe Alwyn and Guy Pearce

You haven't seen A Christmas Carol like this before.
FX released the first official trailer for a new take on the Charles Dickens classic starring Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis and Joe Alwyn. Originally ordered as a miniseries, A Christmas Carol will now air as a movie on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on FX. Encores follow on Sunday, Dec. 22, Tuesday, Dec. 35 and Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Steven Knight is behind the new adaption of the classic tale as writer and executive producer. Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe are also executive producers. Julian Stevens served as producer.
Take a look at the trailer below.
In FX's A Christmas Carol, Pearce plays Ebenezer Scrooge. Described as a "skinflint, isolated, begrudging, resentful of the world" man, this Scrooge, like those before him, is miserable and always testing humanity to find the worst in people. Can Jacob Marley and the three Christmas ghosts reinvigorate Scrooge?
Serkis plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham is Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley is Lottie/the Ghost of Christmas Present, Alwyn is Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson is Mary Cratchit, Jason Flemyng is the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kayvan Novak is Ali Baba, Tiarna Williams is Belinda Cratchit, Lenny Rush is "Tiny Tim" Cratchit and Johnny Harris plays Franklin Scrooge.
This version of A Christmas Carol was produced by FX Productions in association with BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker. A Christmas Carol is the first in a series of adaptations of Dickens' novels for BBC. More are slated to air in the next several years.