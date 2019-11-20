Royal Family Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 72nd Wedding Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's love story is going strong. 

On Wednesday, the monarch and Duke of Edinburgh rang in their 72nd wedding anniversary. The world-famous wife and husband, now 93 and 98 years old, tied the knot inside London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, four months after their engagement was announced in July. At the time, the bride was 21 years old and the groom, previously a Royal Navy lieutenant, was 26. 

Of course, the regal couple's special day did not go unnoticed by their well-known family members. "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary!" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account read along with two photos of the couple over the decades. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram followed suit with a black and white photo of the two as a young pair in a carriage. "Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh!" the post read. "On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey. Many congratulations!"

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

Meanwhile, the Instagram for the royal family also marked the milestone with a photo from their wedding day and a more recent shot taken in 2017.

"Happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, who were married on this day in Westminster Abbey. #HappyAnniversary," the account acknowledged. 

Having wed before Queen Elizabeth II's reign began in 1952, they have been a couple through all of her 67-year (and counting!) sovereignty and have welcomed four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along the way. Philip retired from public engagements in May 2017 at the age of 95. 

Of course, as it was noted at the time, "In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen."

Happy Anniversary to this one-of-a-kind couple!

