Erin Foster Wants Stepmom Katharine McPhee to Perform at Her Wedding

"Well, they haven't said yes," Erin's sister Sara Foster, 38, said about their dad, 70, and Katharine possibly performing. "She might have to pay them to do that. They charge a lot of money to do things like that. So she is just assuming that they'll do it, but she hasn't asked formally."

"Since she was a little girl, she was like, 'I just want Babyface to sing at my wedding," Sara continued. "And obviously, my dad's worked with him and he's a family friend, and Erin was like, 'Oh, he's definitely- it's a lock.' And then he RSVP no to the wedding. So she's a bit depressed...I saw him recently. He's not coming. He's performing in Vegas. He's not canceling Vegas."

Erin and Simon are set to tie the knot on New Year's Eve.

"Well, I think a lot of people are excited to have New year's Eve plans because New Year's Eve sucks most of the time," Erin told E! News. "So when you have something that fun to celebrate and then also, it's everybody else's New Year's Eve, so they're going to be in a celebratory mood, it kind of makes the most sense. But it is hard for people with kids because they're taking family vacations at that time, so we've...had some people who feel like it's inconvenient for them, for sure."

"I'm honestly just not a very traditional person so I don't ever follow a rule of how things are supposed to go," she continued. "So I think we're just gonna kind of wing it. I'm getting married at night, I'm not gonna do daytime—I'm not doing photos before. We don't want to see each other before, well I guess that's kind of old school and traditional. But none of our photos will be in daytime and I don't really care."