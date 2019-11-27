See Where the Twilight Cast Is Now 10 Years After the New Moon Premiere

It's hard to believe what a difference a decade makes!

Ten years ago this month, The Twilight Saga: New Moon was released in theaters and made $72.7 million in its first day, breaking the single-day domestic box-office record at the time.

After all, the second installment in the Twilight franchise was one of the most hotly anticipated films of 2009 as fans couldn't seem to get enough Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's love story.

Equally thrilling were the rumors that were swirling around the characters' real-life counterparts, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who were engaged in a budding off-screen romance.

While those rumors eventually proved to be true, the pair have since moved on to new relationships. The British actor has been seeing Suki Waterhouse while the Charlie's Angels star is dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

They are not the only Twilight stars that have moved on both personally and professionally since the ending of the highly successful franchise.