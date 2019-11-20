Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Mariska Hargitay's Badass Benson Is Out in Full Force

There's an old saying Law & Order: SVU fans are very familiar with: Don't mess with Benson. Guest star Vincent Kartheiser of Mad Men fame learns all about that in the exclusive sneak peek above.

In the exclusive sneak peek of "Can't Be Held Accountable," the season 21 fall finale, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) confront millionaire CEO Steve Getz (Kartheiser) in the bathroom in an attempts to catch him off guard. The members of the elite squad waste no time questioning him—and slinging zingers.

"This is the men's room," he tells them.

"Well, we looked for you in the little girl's room, but they told us you were here," Benson snaps back.